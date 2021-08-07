VIDEO | Mohammed Siraj 'shushes' Jonny Bairstow after dismissing latter following a heated contest

Today at 7:55 PM
As the match started getting more and more stagnant, Jonny Bairstow’s mini-contest with Mohammed Siraj turned the amps up in Nottingham. After being on the receiving end of Bairstow’s barrage, Siraj finally sent the Yorkshire batsman back and pulled off the ‘shush’ celebration.
When Dominic Sibley and Joe Root were batting in the middle, it looked like the game was increasingly getting away from the hands of the visitors, who had the edge in the first hour of the day. While Sibley was batting defensively, Root was counter-attacking and punching every other delivery to the boundary ropes, frustrating the Indian bowlers. Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s valiant attempt to rotate his bowlers did not quite work in his favour, as the boundaries kept coming for the right-handed Root.
However, a terrible shot from Sibley, who threw his wicket away to Jasprit Bumrah, put the Indians back in the contest. India were seemingly back in the contest and the next few overs were definitely nervy for the hosts, with the ball suddenly moving off the pitch. But enter Jonny Bairstow, and the two Yorkshire batsmen took control of the proceedings and started taking the bowlers on, playing some swashbuckling shots.
Over the next few overs, Bairstow targeted Siraj as he sprayed the pacer all over the ground for boundaries. Ultimately that led to the two players having a heated contest between each other, with a nudge in between. In the 58th over of the innings, however, Siraj bowled a sheepishly short delivery, which Bairstow took as a real invitation.
To Bairstow’s surprise, however, he timed the ball brilliantly, straight to Ravindra Jadeja’s hands in the deep. While the English batsman walked back livid, Siraj celebrated in front of the departing batsman with the famous ‘shush’.
