VIDEO | Mohammed Siraj 'shushes' Jonny Bairstow after dismissing latter following a heated contest

When Dominic Sibley and Joe Root were batting in the middle, it looked like the game was increasingly getting away from the hands of the visitors, who had the edge in the first hour of the day. While Sibley was batting defensively, Root was counter-attacking and punching every other delivery to the boundary ropes, frustrating the Indian bowlers. Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s valiant attempt to rotate his bowlers did not quite work in his favour, as the boundaries kept coming for the right-handed Root.