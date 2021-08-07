 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to pumped Joe Root smacking Sibley’s gloves in ecstasy after saving his partner

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Joe Root's review helps sibley to survive

    ICC

    Twitter reacts to pumped Joe Root smacking Sibley’s gloves in ecstasy after saving his partner

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:47 PM

    After Dominic Sibley was ruled 'out' by the on-field umpire, English skipper Joe Root urged the opener to go upstairs to challenge the umpire’s decision. Following the success of the review, Root was visibly seen pumped and smacked Sibley’s gloves in a hilarious moment on day four of the Test.

    NOT OUT!

    GOOD REVIEW!

    WELL DONE ROOT!

    OVERTURNED!

    SAD FOR INDIA!

    NICE!

    WHAT A REVIEW!

    RETAINED!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down