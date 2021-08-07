Twitter reacts to pumped Joe Root smacking Sibley’s gloves in ecstasy after saving his partner

Today at 5:47 PM
After Dominic Sibley was ruled 'out' by the on-field umpire, English skipper Joe Root urged the opener to go upstairs to challenge the umpire’s decision. Following the success of the review, Root was visibly seen pumped and smacked Sibley’s gloves in a hilarious moment on day four of the Test.
NOT OUT!
August 7, 2021
GOOD REVIEW!
Good review from England, and well called for by Joe Root. It’s a shot that Dom Sibley uses to score, but it’s also got him out a lot. If India are smart, they’ll keep bowling that same delivery to him over and over again. #ENGvIND— Michael (@lostsoulslose) August 7, 2021
WELL DONE ROOT!
Dom Sibley was given out lbw. He reviewed the decision after consulting with Joe Root. DRS showed the ball would have missed the stumps. Sibley survives#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #INDvENG— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) August 7, 2021
OVERTURNED!
So ball before Comms Change Sibley is given out and England review and it’s overturned. The first over of the comms change Root edges through slip and then the Indians review a chance!!!!— Field Marshal Rafiki (@coollionsimba) August 7, 2021
SAD FOR INDIA!
NICE!
👍 WELL DONE, ROOT 👍— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 7, 2021
The England skipper urged Sibley to review his lbw dismissal on 24 - and just as well he did!
England 91-2, trail India by just four #ENGvIND 🏴🆚🇮🇳
WHAT A REVIEW!
Root immediately asked Sibley to review and he survived with Ball missing leg stump by a fair margin #ENGvIND— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) August 7, 2021
RETAINED!
Root Retains The Review...— Q. (@Johannesburg149) August 7, 2021
Sibley ke upper ka bhi root he khel raha hai .
