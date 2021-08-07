 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to evergreen Dan Christian smashing Shakib Al Hasan for five sixes in an over

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:55 PM

    As the saying ‘Ageing like a fine wine,’ goes, 38-year-old Dan Christian demonstrated his ball-striking prowess yet again, smashing five sixes off Shakib Al Hasan in the fourth T20I. Having hit one six in 21 T20Is prior to Saturday, Christian smacked 5 in a single over to leave Shakib stunned.

    Less than 48 hours ago, Daniel Christian might’ve been the villain. For a player of his calibre and experience, a reading of 7 off 10, including four straight dot balls in the penultimate over of a tense run-chase, made for a sorry reading. That was of course against the guile of Mustafizur Rahman, whose spell of 4-0-9-0 in the third T20I was a masterclass on restrictive T20I bowling.

    On Saturday, however, Christian redeemed himself in a manner best known to him. Walking in at one-down, ahead of an in-form Mitchell Marsh in a run-chase of 105, Christian took on Shakib Al Hasan, one of game’s leading all-rounders, for a staggering five sixes in the fourth over. Each of them was directed between the cow-corner and mid-on region, with a lone miss coming off the fourth ball of the over.

    Overall, Christian became the fourth batsman (among players from full-member nations) to strike five or more sixes in an over in T20Is, after Yuvraj Singh (6 v England, 2007), Kieron Pollard (6 v Sri Lanka, 2021) and David Miller (5 v Bangladesh, 2017).

