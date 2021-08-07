Twitter reacts to evergreen Dan Christian smashing Shakib Al Hasan for five sixes in an over
As the saying ‘Ageing like a fine wine,’ goes, 38-year-old Dan Christian demonstrated his ball-striking prowess yet again, smashing five sixes off Shakib Al Hasan in the fourth T20I. Having hit one six in 21 T20Is prior to Saturday, Christian smacked 5 in a single over to leave Shakib stunned.
Less than 48 hours ago, Daniel Christian might’ve been the villain. For a player of his calibre and experience, a reading of 7 off 10, including four straight dot balls in the penultimate over of a tense run-chase, made for a sorry reading. That was of course against the guile of Mustafizur Rahman, whose spell of 4-0-9-0 in the third T20I was a masterclass on restrictive T20I bowling.
On Saturday, however, Christian redeemed himself in a manner best known to him. Walking in at one-down, ahead of an in-form Mitchell Marsh in a run-chase of 105, Christian took on Shakib Al Hasan, one of game’s leading all-rounders, for a staggering five sixes in the fourth over. Each of them was directed between the cow-corner and mid-on region, with a lone miss coming off the fourth ball of the over.
Overall, Christian became the fourth batsman (among players from full-member nations) to strike five or more sixes in an over in T20Is, after Yuvraj Singh (6 v England, 2007), Kieron Pollard (6 v Sri Lanka, 2021) and David Miller (5 v Bangladesh, 2017).
5️⃣ sixes in an over. Yes, you heard that right.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 7, 2021
Daniel Christian Smashed 6,6,6,0,6,6 against Shakib Al Hasan's Over. #BANvAUS— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 7, 2021
Daniel Christian shows his ability what can he do. No one batsman hit at least two sixes in an over whole entire series, but he Smashed 5 SIXES in an Over and low scoring match, pitch difficult, conditions very tough. Brilliant, Daniel Christian. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/Nq69g3PxqX— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 7, 2021
Daniel Christian smashed five sixes in Shakib Al Hasan's over!#AUS #BANvAUS #BANvsAUS #Bangladesh #Australia pic.twitter.com/5RV6fI4gI9— Extra Pace (@Extra_Pace) August 7, 2021
6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣0️⃣6️⃣6️⃣— SportsAdda (@sportsadda_) August 7, 2021
Forgettable day for #ShakibAlHasan as he gets pounded by #DanielChristian for 5️⃣ sixes in an over 🤯#BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/4CshB2hNQr
Daniel Christian Smashed 6,6,6,0,6,6 against Shakib Al Hasan's Over. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/fBDhA7OD7d— I'm Sangram🇮🇳 (@TheSangram18) August 7, 2021
38 yo Daniel Christian pic.twitter.com/rP1tbuqupJ— Savage (@CutestFunniest) August 7, 2021
Daniel Christian has smashed 5 sixes in an over to Shakib Al Hasan. Marvelous hitting by Christian.#AUSvBAN #DanChristian #RCB pic.twitter.com/KTBTF0zuzD— Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) August 7, 2021
