Twitter reacts to evergreen Dan Christian smashing Shakib Al Hasan for five sixes in an over

On Saturday, however, Christian redeemed himself in a manner best known to him. Walking in at one-down, ahead of an in-form Mitchell Marsh in a run-chase of 105, Christian took on Shakib Al Hasan, one of game’s leading all-rounders, for a staggering five sixes in the fourth over. Each of them was directed between the cow-corner and mid-on region, with a lone miss coming off the fourth ball of the over.