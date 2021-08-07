Reports | Mumbai team to play T20s with Oman ahead of World T20

Today at 11:27 AM
Oman Cricket (OC) have reportedly invited the Mumbai state cricket team to play ‘five or six T20s’ with the national team ahead of the World T20 that will start in October. Oman will play the first round, and have been placed alongside Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea.
Having successfully made it to the first round of the World T20, the Oman national cricket side faces an uphill task to qualify for the Super Twelve stage, having been placed alongside Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea. Oman finished second in the qualifiers for the World T20, behind Ireland, but the team has not played a T20I in over one year, with their last international twenty-over match coming against Maldives in February 2020.
Match practice will be of paramount importance for the side heading into the World T20, and thus it is believed that the country’s cricket body has invited the Mumbai state cricket team to play a handful of T20s with the national side in lead-up to the WT20. Cricbuzz reports that the Mumbai team will be traveling to Muscat in August, and will be playing five or six T20s with the Oman National team.
"Yes Mumbai team will be traveling and the details are being worked out," Cricbuzz quoted Duleep Mendis, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oman Cricket, as saying.
The Mumbai state side won the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season, on the back of a sizzling show from the willow of Prithvi Shaw, but the team did, however, struggle in the shortest format. Mumbai lost 4 of their 5 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and finished bottom of Elite Group E, below both Andhra and Puducherry.
