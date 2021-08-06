Twitter reacts to Ollie Robinson’s shoulder-barge with KL Rahul setting tempers flare

Today at 4:55 PM
Just moments after James Anderson was involved in a tussle with the umpire regarding the rain, Ollie Robinson was involved in a tussle with the Indian opener KL Rahul. Post Rahul’s flick on the leg-side, the pacer was seen exchanging a few words with the opener before shoulder-barging him.
WHAT WAS THAT?
August 6, 2021
shoulder barged!
This guy Ollie Robinson just shoulder barged KL Rahul!!— Adarsh (@iam_adarsh1) August 6, 2021
DELIBERATELY DID!
Ollie Robinson ,the misogynitic asiaphobic bigot deliberately bumping into @klrahul11 is a sign of toxic cricket @C_Edwards23 @PathakRidhima @amritabhinder— Suri(Education, Healthcare is for ALL,not just 1%) (@browndesifella) August 6, 2021
ASK EXPERT!
Mera sawal hai sir dono se— Dileep Keshri (@keshri_dileep) August 6, 2021
Kl Rahul ko Robinson ne halka sa Dhakka Diya kya es per match reffery dhyan denge
@Sonysportindia #ASK the expert
THIS IS NOT FAIR!
Was that little shoulder barge there between KL Rahul & Robinson? It's a no contact sport. #IndvsEng #KLRahul #Robinson— Angad Kapoor (@AngadKapoor2) August 6, 2021
EXCHANGED FEW WORDS!
Video- https://t.co/gg90Mlz8fP— Telegram Times (@TelegramTimes) August 6, 2021
KL Rahul And Ollie Robinson Exchanged Words Quite A Few Times. Here's Everything Happened Between Them!#KLRahul #INDvENG #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/E8uLavl59V
OLLIE WHAT ARE YOU DOING!
Someone needs a quiet word with Ollie Robinson to remind him he isn’t good enough to mouth off at KL Rahul.#ENGvIND— Mr Gwil_I_Am (@Gwil_I_Am_2015) August 5, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.