Twitter reacts to Nathan Ellis creating history as he bags hat-trick on T20I debut against Bangladesh

Nathan Ellis, who was added to the Aussie main squad for the third T20I after Riley Meredith's injury, stormed into record books as he became the first man to bag a hat-trick on T20I debut. He dismissed Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan on the final three deliveries of the 20th over
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.