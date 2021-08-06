 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Nathan Ellis creating history as he bags hat-trick on T20I debut against Bangladesh

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Nathan Ellis has created history

    ICC

    Twitter reacts to Nathan Ellis creating history as he bags hat-trick on T20I debut against Bangladesh

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:51 PM

    Nathan Ellis, who was added to the Aussie main squad for the third T20I after Riley Meredith's injury, stormed into record books as he became the first man to bag a hat-trick on T20I debut. He dismissed Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan on the final three deliveries of the 20th over

    UNREAL!

    HATTRICK!

    3 BALLS 3 WICKETS!

    WHAT A DEBUT!

    WOWWWW!

    FIRST TIME!

    RECORD!

    TAKE A BOW!

    WHAT A PLAYER!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down