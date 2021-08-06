Reports | New Zealand players set to be available for IPL despite addition of BAN and PAK tours

While there was significant doubt over the availability of English and Australian players for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL), at no stage did franchises sweat over the prospect of the New Zealand players potentially skipping the competition. But serious doubts over the availability of the Kiwis arose earlier this week when New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that the BlackCaps will be touring both Bangladesh and Pakistan prior to the World T20, during the IPL 2021 window. The second half of the IPL 2021 is scheduled to kick-off on September 19, but, as per New Zealand’s schedule, the BlackCaps are expected to fly to Bangladesh and play five T20Is in the first week of September, after which they are expected fly to Pakistan to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.