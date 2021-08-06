Reports | 14 bio-bubbles will be created for the IPL, bubble to bubble transfer allowed by BCCI

Amidst the global pandemic, bio-bubbles have turned into an integral part of the game. Even a slight lapse can threaten the whole tournament, with this year's IPL emerging as a prime example after a COVID outbreak forced the postponement of the cash-rich tournament. However, now the tournament will be taking place next month in the Middle East, just ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted by the UAE and Oman.