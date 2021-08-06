Reports | 14 bio-bubbles will be created for the IPL, bubble to bubble transfer allowed by BCCI

Today at 9:28 PM
As per reports, as many as 14 bio-bubbles will be created when the IPL resumes in the Middle East, later this year, and the BCCI has also allowed direct bubble to bubble transfer. There were doubts whether players featuring in the SL-SA series will be allowed directly or not but it has been cleared.
Amidst the global pandemic, bio-bubbles have turned into an integral part of the game. Even a slight lapse can threaten the whole tournament, with this year's IPL emerging as a prime example after a COVID outbreak forced the postponement of the cash-rich tournament. However, now the tournament will be taking place next month in the Middle East, just ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted by the UAE and Oman.
As per Cricbuzz reports, there will be 14 bubbles in the tournament, including eight for the franchises and three each for match officials and broadcast crew.
"During the IPL 2021, members within a Bubble must travel only in the dedicated vehicles from a fleet of buses and cars accredited by BCCI, which will be sanitised regularly. The drivers of all such vehicles will also be in the respective Bubbles, tested regularly for COVID-19 and undergo temperature screening," the BCCI stated in a 46-page health advisory as seen by Cricbuzz.
There were doubts whether the players participating in the series between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be allowed in the bubbles directly or not, but now it has been learnt that they will be allowed the bubble to bubble transfer, like those featuring in the CPL and the England-India series.
"Players and team support staff coming directly from the Bubble created for the England vs. India series, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa series and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) may be permitted to join the franchise squad without serving the mandatory quarantine period, provided they satisfy the below mentioned criteria. Commentators and broadcast crew who are working on the above three series' can also avail Bubble to Bubble transfers provided they satisfy the criteria."
