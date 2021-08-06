ENG vs IND | Rohit Sharma will ‘definitely’ convert starts into big scores, states VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has claimed that, despite Rohit Sharma developing the bad habit of throwing away starts, he expects the veteran opener to eventually notch up big scores in the games to come. Laxman further reckoned that Rohit might have been unsettled by poor running between the wickets.

For the fourth away Test running, Rohit Sharma’s knock came to a predictable end as the opener threw his wicket away after seeing off the new ball, failing to capitalize on a good start. Rohit perished for 36, attempting a hook shot, after fending off the English threat for 106 balls, and the miscued hook cut yet another promising knock short. 26, 52, 44, 7, 34 and 30 read Rohit’s scores as an away opener, prior to Thursday, and on Day 1 the 34-year-old piled yet another 30 on top of the list as he walked back to the pavilion for 36, despite looking good to post a big score.

Reviewing Rohit’s dismissal, renowned expert VVS Laxman admitted that there is a worrying pattern developing, but attested that he expects the veteran to right the wrongs very soon. Laxman backed Rohit and claimed that, despite not capitalizing on starts, he is confident that the Mumbaikar will start making big scores in no time.

"It happened in Brisbane. He was looking to capitalize on the wonderful foundation he and Shubman Gill laid, when they were chasing that target. We saw that in both innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He did all the hard work when the conditions were suitable for the New Zealand bowlers and then played at a ball that was wide outside the off stump," Laxman said, reported Hindustan Times.

"In the second innings, he got out leaving a ball, which he was supposed to play. It can be termed as a pattern. Having said that, Rohit Sharma will be pleased with the way he applied himself. He wants to prove that he is a more than capable batsman in overseas conditions. I think he will definitely convert these starts to big scores in the coming innings.”

Rohit was dismissed by Ollie Robinson on the third ball of the 38th over, but Laxman reckoned that it was the very first ball of the over that disrupted the opener’s concentration. Rohit and Rahul, on the first ball, were involved in a slight mix-up, and Laxman reckoned that the miscommunication might have triggered a lapse in concentration for Rohit, who hooked his second ball post the missed run out chance straight to the throat of Sam Curran at fine leg.

"The pull shot is one of the most productive ones for Rohit Sharma. He does not get into a conventional position, which is why a majority of his pull shots end up going in the air. I just feel the concentration lapse would have happened because of that run-out chance," Laxman said.

"And, since that morning session started, there were at least two or three misunderstandings between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. So maybe, lack of focus led him to play that shot. But when you can pull like the way Rohit Sharma does, you have to back your natural instincts… Unfortunately, he just holed out to the fielder in the deep."