ENG vs IND | Momentum will keep swinging in the battle between Kohli and Anderson, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

After James Anderson got the better of Virat Kohli in the 2014 series between both countries, it was as if the Indian batter had made it his life mission to not give it away to the English pacer again. And in the next three series, despite bowling well, the senior English pacer couldn't get Virat's wicket against his name, with India's talisman showing incredible discipline and application outside the off-stump. However, in English conditions, things get tougher for the Indian skipper with a lot of movement on offer, which is tailor-made for swing bowlers.

When the duo resumed their battle in red-ball cricket on day two of the Nottingham Test, James Anderson, after a big gap of seven years, finally got his man. Kohli nicked the very first delivery he faced against the world's highest wicket-taker among pacers. The celebration after the wicket pretty much said it all, and the rivalry still has a lot of life left in it, in what might well prove to be the final chapter in this match-up.

"Anderson vs Kohli has been quite a contest over the years. It was there in the beginning, then we did not get to see it for a while but whenever these two have come across, Anderson has been able to dismiss him 8 to 9 times. But Virat played him well last time at Trent Bridge, so now we will get to see this riveting battle throughout the series. Both are big players, world-class players, so momentum will keep swinging," Inzamam said in a video on Youtube, reported HT.