VIDEO | Frustrated Rohit Sharma smashes bat in anger after another untimely dismissal

This wasn’t the first time Rohit failed to convert his start in an overseas Test in the recent past. In the new year’s Test in Sydney, he was dismissed for 26 and 52 respectively - his dismissal in the second innings almost identical to the one at Trent Bridge, Pat Cummins being the bowler then. In the first innings of the following Test, he attempted an adventurous hoick off Nathan Lyon when on 44, skying one towards Mitchell Starc at deep mid-wicket. The dismissal had prompted wide criticism from the cricketing world then, including from the likes of Sunil Gavaskar who had labelled it as “unnecessary' and irresponsible”.