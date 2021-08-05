 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Anderson dismissing Kohli for the first time in seven years to equal Kumble's Test wickets tally

    Anderson gets Kohli

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:48 PM

    When Virat Kohli looks at the pitch stone-cold, it only means that the bowler has just now delivered a peach to get rid of him. In Nottingham, it was James Anderson, who after seven years got Kohli in the corridor of uncertainty to bring back the 2014 tour of England demons yet again.

    At the stroke of lunch, the experienced Indian opener Rohit Sharma got out hooking to bring England back into the game, at 97/1, to the English pacer Ollie Robinson. Post lunch, there was the worry that the English pacers are going to be back in the game, considering how they had bowled tightly in the early part of the day.

    In the 40th over of the innings, Cheteshwar Pujara was deemed out against Robinson, only for the right-hander to take a timely review to change his fortunes. Robinson had not just had a close decision go against him. A 39-year-old James Anderson from the other end ensured that England was back in the game, with a ripper to dismiss Pujara.

    He topped that with the wicket of the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, who had the 2014 demons back again, with an outside edge to put England back in the game. Not only was Anderson on a hattrick, having picked up two crucial wickets but he also equalled former Indian legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s Test wickets tally of 619 wickets with Kohli’s dismissal.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

