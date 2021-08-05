Twitter reacts to Anderson dismissing Kohli for the first time in seven years to equal Kumble’s Test wickets tally

Today at 6:48 PM
When Virat Kohli looks at the pitch stone-cold, it only means that the bowler has just now delivered a peach to get rid of him. In Nottingham, it was James Anderson, who after seven years got Kohli in the corridor of uncertainty to bring back the 2014 tour of England demons yet again.
At the stroke of lunch, the experienced Indian opener Rohit Sharma got out hooking to bring England back into the game, at 97/1, to the English pacer Ollie Robinson. Post lunch, there was the worry that the English pacers are going to be back in the game, considering how they had bowled tightly in the early part of the day.
In the 40th over of the innings, Cheteshwar Pujara was deemed out against Robinson, only for the right-hander to take a timely review to change his fortunes. Robinson had not just had a close decision go against him. A 39-year-old James Anderson from the other end ensured that England was back in the game, with a ripper to dismiss Pujara.
He topped that with the wicket of the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, who had the 2014 demons back again, with an outside edge to put England back in the game. Not only was Anderson on a hattrick, having picked up two crucial wickets but he also equalled former Indian legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s Test wickets tally of 619 wickets with Kohli’s dismissal.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
THE PERFECT BALL
Anderso gets Kohli in the first ball 👏👏#Kohli #anderson #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/ujVKKge31H— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) August 5, 2021
DUCK!
August 5, 2021
1-0!
First time James Anderson has dismissed Virat Kohli since Old Trafford Test in 2014.— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 5, 2021
1-0 Anderson in 2021#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ITDxuAiutl
JIMMY!
Jimmy Anderson turning things around for England, dismissing Pujara and Kohli off successive deliveries. India wobbling— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 5, 2021
THE FIRST BALL OUT!
Anderson dismisses Kohli on the first ball! #ENGvsIND— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 5, 2021
OH NO VIRAT KOHLI!
Golden duck for Virat Kohli— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) August 5, 2021
James Anderson gets him out first time at home since 2014
One bring two and India 3 down #ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LdmlDi6Y7M
WORST DAY!
What we came for: Virat Kohli's first international ton since November 2019.— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 5, 2021
What we see: The resumption of the battle between Anderson and Kohli! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HL4CGJ0IVk
JIMMY 1!
Anderson 1— Umar (@YyoungDesi7) August 5, 2021
kohli 0
battle continues pic.twitter.com/TCSFwAFSF4
WICKET!
WICKET ☝️— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) August 5, 2021
A huge moment as India captain Virat Kohli departs first ball, and Anderson is on a hat-trick!
Kohli edges Anderson behind to Buttler, and India are 104 for three, trailing by 79.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Mx2AVLjrqk
WHAT A BEAUTY!
James Anderson gets Cheteshwar Pujara.— BetVictor (@BetVictor) August 5, 2021
The very next ball...
James Anderson gets Virat Kohli.
James Anderson is now level with Anil Kumble on 619 Test match wickets. 🐐 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/KEKTeRdGab
2 BALLS 2 WICKETS!
Two wickets on 2 Balls— Ejaz Wasim Bakhri (@ejazwasim) August 5, 2021
Jimmy Anderson you beauty!
including Kohli on first ball. 😏 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/R4Jcd6zzxd
