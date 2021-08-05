 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Reports | BCCI likely to revise 2021-22 domestic cricket schedule

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    The BCCI is reportedly pondering tweaking the domestic schedule

    Twitter

    Reports | BCCI likely to revise 2021-22 domestic cricket schedule

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:39 PM

    After requests from several state boards, the BCCI is reportedly considering the possibility of tweaking the 2021-22 domestic cricket schedule, including the dates for the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy however, will continue as per the original schedule.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had released a complete domestic calendar ahead of the 2021-22 season last month, featuring the schedule for both men’s and women’s categories across various age groups. As per the fixtures list, the Ranji Trophy was slated to be played from November 16 and February 19, with the Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled to begin on February 23.

    However, sources have hinted that the domestic 50-over competition could now be preponed to November, right after the conclusion of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 12. The Ranji Trophy will reportedly be played only after the limited-overs tournaments are over, thereby ensuring enough preparation time for red-ball cricket.

    “The Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets over on November 12 and the Ranji Trophy is scheduled to start four days later. So, some state associations had requested the board to look into the matter as it would be difficult to switch to red-ball cricket immediately. The teams need some preparation before playing the longer format,” the source said, as per Sportstar.

    As for the junior age-groups, there have been discussions on whether to proceed with the U-16 tournaments, given the pandemic situation across the country. With vaccinations not allowed for under-18 age groups, the prospects seem unlikely.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down