New Zealand to tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years

History will be made prior to the World T20 as New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years. The Kiwis last traveled to Pakistan in 2003, under the leadership of Chris Cairns, and the BlackCaps, after 18 years, will once again be touring the subcontinent nation in the months of September and October, prior to the World T20. The two sides will first clash in a three-match ODI series, part of the ODI Super League, and will then play five T20Is as preparation for the World T20 in UAE. While the 50-over games will be played in Rawalpindi, the T20I leg of the tour will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.