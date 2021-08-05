New Zealand to tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years

Today at 11:25 AM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that, prior to the World T20, New Zealand will tour the country for the first time in 18 years, with the two sides playing 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The announcement comes a day after the Kiwis confirmed that they will be touring Bangladesh in September.
History will be made prior to the World T20 as New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years. The Kiwis last traveled to Pakistan in 2003, under the leadership of Chris Cairns, and the BlackCaps, after 18 years, will once again be touring the subcontinent nation in the months of September and October, prior to the World T20. The two sides will first clash in a three-match ODI series, part of the ODI Super League, and will then play five T20Is as preparation for the World T20 in UAE. While the 50-over games will be played in Rawalpindi, the T20I leg of the tour will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
“Series against a top-ranked side like New Zealand will be a perfect start to a mouth-watering and highly-exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket. The 2019 World Cup finalists, who are also the World Test champions and ranked third in T20Is, will draw tremendous attraction and interest from the local fans, and will reinforce Pakistan’s status as a safe and secure country,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.
“I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional Twenty20 Internationals. These will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup preparations, but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarise with our culture and enjoy our hospitality.
“With leading cricket playing countries resuming their tours to Pakistan in 2019, I remain confident and optimistic that the 2021-22 season starting with the series against New Zealand will prove to be a catalyst in rejuvenating our talented youngsters while attracting new fans to the game that has the most passionate following in the country.”
NZC Chief Executive David White, meanwhile, insisted that the BlackCaps are excited to return to Pakistan after 18 years.
“We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season. New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan and we share a close relationship with the PCB,” White said.
“It’s great that, after such a difficult time for Pakistan, international cricket is again being played in the country.”
The announcement comes on the back of New Zealand confirming on Wednesday that they will be touring Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series in September.
