Jofra Archer ruled out of international cricket for the entire year
Today at 5:59 PM
In a big blow for the England cricket team, pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of action for the entire year after a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow, confirmed the ECB. It effectively means that the pacer will miss the India Tests, T20 World Cup and the Ashes series.
Jofra Archer had played a key role in England's maiden 50-overs World Cup win in 2019. And he was touted as England's X-factor for this year's T20 World Cup and the Ashes series Down Under, with his searing pace and incredible skills. But, he will now no longer take part in any cricketing action in 2021 after his recent scans revealed that he ''suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow", as per England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week. The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow," confirmed the press release.
"In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current LV= Insurance Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia," it added.
He had undergone an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow. However, he had returned to action as a part of his comeback plan, but the lanky paceman experienced increasing discomfort in his elbow whilst playing for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire.
England, who are currently playing India in the five-match Test series against India, will not have his services in the entire series. He will not feature in this year's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, later this year, besides missing the Ashes Down Under, where he was supposed to be the team's X-factor, on some flat wickets. Archer has been an integral part of England's white-ball squads since making his debut at the top level.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.