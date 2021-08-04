Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘DRS’ Pant shocking Virat Kohli with a stunning review

While Siraj beat the bat in the first, it was in the second spell, in tandem with the all-rounder Shardul Thakur, where the pacer was at his best. In the 21st over of the innings, the pacer went past the edge of Crawley, with the Indian fielders going up in unison. Specifically, Kohli was at his confident best that the ball had got the edge of the right-hander on its way to the wicketkeeper Pant.