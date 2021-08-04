 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘DRS’ Pant shocking Virat Kohli with a stunning review

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Kohli's bravest DRS call

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘DRS’ Pant shocking Virat Kohli with a stunning review

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:31 PM

    Having just lost a review earlier in the over, Rishabh Pant and the entire Indian contingent went up in unison only for the umpire to turn down their strong appeal. However, Pant convinced the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli to go upstairs, in a move that finally paid off for India in the ongoing Test.

    India got off to the wrong start possible, with the hosts skipper Joe Root winning the toss and elected to bat first in Nottingham. However, right from the start of the Test, the visitors were in a position of ascendancy with a wicket in the first over, with Jasprit Bumrah sending off in-form opener Rory Burns. Since then, the duo of Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were consistently beating the bat, forcing the two English batsmen to stay back at their crease. 

    However, post that, Zak Crawley found momentum going his way, coming down the pitch and tackling the late swing on offer for the bowlers. His decision to counter-attack certainly had the Indian bowlers start back from scratch. Just before the first drinks break, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli handed the ball to Mohammed Siraj, for his first spell in the country. 

    While Siraj beat the bat in the first, it was in the second spell, in tandem with the all-rounder Shardul Thakur, where the pacer was at his best. In the 21st over of the innings, the pacer went past the edge of Crawley, with the Indian fielders going up in unison. Specifically, Kohli was at his confident best that the ball had got the edge of the right-hander on its way to the wicketkeeper Pant

    Not just that, the Indian skipper also signalled it as out to the umpire, as the decision went upstairs. To cut India’s excitement short, the umpire had deemed it not-out. Three deliveries later, Siraj bowled an identical delivery with the entire slip cordon yet again going up in unison. While Kohli wasn’t confident about the review this time, Pant had forced the 32-year-old to go upstairs, in a decision that would result in a wicket for India. 

    Having replaced MS Dhoni with the bat and in the field, Pant’s latest venture, with the DRS certainly resembled the former Indian skipper today. It also incidentally left the Indian skipper in a state of shock.



    That's not out!

    And that's out!

    Any Doubt?

    WHAT A REVIEW!

    APPRECIATION!

    THAT SMILE!

    HOPE!

    BEST STORY!

    OUT!

    BEST!

    EXCELLENT DESCISION!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down