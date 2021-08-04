Twitter reacts to Mohammed ‘lazy’ Shami’s throw at the wrong end saving Bairstow

Today at 7:29 PM
When Joe Root knocked the ball to the deep and called for a quick two, there was a run-out on offer, especially considering how Jonny Bairstow had taken off. However, Mohammed Shami’s throw at the wrong end ensured that Bairstow had enough time to turn and reach the striker’s end safely.
August 4, 2021
#ENGvsIND— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) August 4, 2021
Rishabh Pant be like:- pic.twitter.com/zjZxp1DO3M
Oh come on Shami, you had so much time there.. Could've taken some time 😭— Danny (@Ddnyana) August 4, 2021
hance for a run-out... but Bairstow survives! Total miscommunication in the middle. It was a length delivery and Root clips it down to mid wicket. Bairstow wanted a second run as he was stranded half-way down the crease. Shami gathers the ball and throws it towards the nonstriker— satyam (@satyamindianfan) August 4, 2021
Oh Shami,, what you just did!!🤷♂️🤞🤞🤞#INDvENG— ಪವನ ಸೂರ್ಯ (@Gadiyaara) August 4, 2021
Good Throw By Shami😂👏 #ENGVIND— FaRhan KhaN (@FaRhanB95380047) August 4, 2021
Nearly a run out as Shami fails to spot a run out chance at the batting end. Bairstow makes it back safely thanks to that slightly errant throw. #ENGvsIND #WTC23— maidanmusings (@maidanmusings) August 4, 2021
Are Shami bhai yaar nhi— Shayarcaster (@shayarcaster) August 4, 2021
