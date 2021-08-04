 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Mohammed ‘lazy’ Shami’s throw at the wrong end saving Bairstow

    Bairstow Survives

    ECB

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:29 PM

    When Joe Root knocked the ball to the deep and called for a quick two, there was a run-out on offer, especially considering how Jonny Bairstow had taken off. However, Mohammed Shami’s throw at the wrong end ensured that Bairstow had enough time to turn and reach the striker’s end safely.

    POOR THROW!

    WRONG END!

    OH, NO!

    BAIRSTOW SURVIVES!

    WHAT WAS THAT!

    LOL!

    SHAMI FAILS!

    NO YAAR!

