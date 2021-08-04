Reports | Jonny Bairstow likely to feature in first Test following Ollie Pope’s injury

India might have to contend with a second Yorkshireman in the England middle-order as reports have emerged claiming that Jonny Bairstow is all set to make his Test return at Trent Bridge. Bairstow has not played a Test match in England since Ashes 2019, and was overlooked for the two-Test series against New Zealand in June, which the Kiwis won 1-0. However, an untimely injury to incumbent Ollie Pope is believed to have opened the door for Bairstow who, according to The Telegraph, will slot into the England middle-order come the first Test, either ahead of Dan Lawrence or alongside the Essex batsman.