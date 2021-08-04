Pat Cummins hints at skipping second half of IPL 2021 in UAE

Star bowler of Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins has hinted that he would not be heading to the UAE to take part in the remaining matches of rescheduled IPL 2021 edition in UAE, that will commence on September 19. Earlier, Cummins had pulled out from the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh due to personal reasons, and there were murmurs that he might also give the IPL a skip. Cummins’ KKR teammate Dinesh Karthik, in fact, revealed in an interview that the 28-year-old told him that he would be skipping the IPL.