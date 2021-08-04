IPL 2021 | Eoin Morgan confirms participation; other English players allowed to make their own choice

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has confirmed that he will be featuring in the second half of the Indian Premier League, but stressed that the decision is a personal choice of his. Morgan revealed that every English player - part of the IPL - will have the freedom to make their own choice.

Kolkata Knight Riders might be without the services of their most expensive buy, Pat Cummins, for the second half of the Indian Premier League but they will have their skipper marshalling the troops as Eoin Morgan has confirmed that he will be featuring in the second half of the T20 extravaganza that will take place in the UAE from September. The participation of Morgan, and the other English players, was initially in doubt owing to the IPL clashing with national duty, but the ECB and BCB agreeing to postpone the Bangladesh vs England white-ball series cleared the schedule for the Three Lions players.

In the wake of the postponement of the Bangladesh tour, KKR skipper Morgan confirmed on Tuesday that he will indeed be flying to the UAE to represent the Knight Riders, who are currently placed 7th.

However, Morgan revealed that the decision to play the IPL was a personal preference, and insisted that each and every player will have the luxury to make their own choice. Morgan revealed that the other English players - who have an IPL contract - can choose to play in the competition, but have also been given the green signal to take a break.

"It's a complete individual decision," Morgan said of his decision to play in the IPL, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"I think it was a win-win either way. If we went to Bangladesh we'd play in conditions that are foreign to us. If some guys go to the IPL, they'll play in similar conditions [to the World Cup] or for guys that need a rest, they take a rest.

"We've a lot of cricket to play between now and then. We've planned on the tour going ahead - that's been part of our planning for a long time now - but equally, given the nature in which we now compete and live our lives, it's not a bad thing for guys to either take time off or go to the IPL if they feel refreshed and have enough energy."

Morgan is currently skippering the London Spirit franchise in The Hundred, where his team are yet to register a single victory. IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, while KKR will be playing their first match after restart on the 20th, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.