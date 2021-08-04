Bangladesh to host New Zealand for 5 T20Is in September
Today at 12:46 PM
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Bangladesh, following postponement of the white-ball series against England, will be hosting New Zealand for five T20Is from 1 to 10 September. The two teams last played a T20I against each other in Bangladesh eight years ago, in 2013.
New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in T20Is in Bangladesh for the first time in 8 years as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Blackcaps will be playing 5 T20Is against the Tigers in September, as preparation for the World T20 in October. The two sides clashed with each other in a three-match T20I series in New Zealand earlier this year, which the hosts comfortably won 3-0, but it was in 2013 that they last played a T20I in Bangladesh. The wait is finally over now, though, as the ICC has confirmed that the two sides will play a five-match T20I series between September 1 and 10.
JUST IN: Bangladesh will host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series from 1 to 10 September.— ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2021
All matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/zlRIInR4Dk
The confirmation of the series comes on the back of the ECB and BCB agreeing to postpone England’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh (comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is) that was set to be played in September and October. Whether this development will affect New Zealand players’ availability for the initial parts of the second half of IPL 2021 remains to be seen.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.