Bangladesh to host New Zealand for 5 T20Is in September

New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in T20Is in Bangladesh for the first time in 8 years as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Blackcaps will be playing 5 T20Is against the Tigers in September, as preparation for the World T20 in October. The two sides clashed with each other in a three-match T20I series in New Zealand earlier this year, which the hosts comfortably won 3-0, but it was in 2013 that they last played a T20I in Bangladesh. The wait is finally over now, though, as the ICC has confirmed that the two sides will play a five-match T20I series between September 1 and 10.