Reports | Team India set to drop Ravindra Jadeja to accommodate Mohammed Siraj

But despite many claiming that India view Jadeja more as a batsman and less as a second-spinner, it is believed that the left-armer is expected to get the axe for the first Test in Nottingham. Cricbuzz has reported that the Indian side are keen on fielding as many as four pacers on a Trent Bridge wicket they expect to assist fast bowling, and thus have zeroed-in on Jadeja as the player to make way for the extra seamer. Mohammed Siraj, who has had an impressive start to his Test career but did not play in the WTC Final, is expected to be the player to replace Jadeja, who also sat out the initial part of the 2018 series against the Three Lions.