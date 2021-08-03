England’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh postponed to 2023
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that the limited-overs tour of Bangladesh, which was scheduled to take place in September and October, will now be played in the first two weeks of March 2023. The development should pave the way for the English players to feature in the IPL.
One day after The Telegraph reported that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were pondering postponing their scheduled tour of Bangladesh, the ECB have confirmed that the Three Lions will not be touring Bangladesh later this year. England were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Tigers prior to the World T20, but the ECB have announced that the white-ball tour has been postponed to 2023.
“England’s Men’s planned tour of Bangladesh, which was due to take place in September and October 2021, will now take place in March 2023, it has been confirmed,” the ECB announced.
“The England and Wales Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have mutually decided to reschedule the tour, which includes three One Day Internationals and three T20 internationals.
“The tour is planned to take place in the first two weeks of March 2023, with three ODIs and three T20Is due to take place at the SBNCS, Dhaka, and the ZACS, in Chattogram.”
The development means that, unlike initially feared, the English players, in all likelihood, will now be available for the second half of IPL 2021 that will be played from September 19.
