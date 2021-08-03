ENG vs IND | Takes relentless madness and pursuit of excellence to win in England, asserts Virat Kohli 

Ahead of the Test series opener, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has stated that to win a Test series in England requires relentlessness and excellence every day during the five-match Test series. He, however, personally doesn't feel winning in the UK is any different to winning anywhere else.

In just about a day, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take their first step to breach England's fortress in their backyard as both teams take on each other in the first of the five-match Test series in Nottingham. India last won a Test series in England way back in 2007 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid and since then, they have faced series defeat in every subsequent series in the country. Even in Virat Kohli's first Test series as a skipper in the UK, the team had lost by 1-4 in 2018. Given the seaming conditions, England presents arguably the toughest challenge for the Indian team.

When asked what it takes to win a Test series in England, Indian skipper Virat Kohli suggested relentlessness and excellence are needed, that too consistently.

"I will answer your second question first, it takes relentless madness and pursuit of excellence every day over a five-Test series, to tell yourself I want to do the hard work and I want to get into situations, which are tough in every Test match on every day. And you are going to be ready for that kind of workload, and that kind of mental load," Kohli told 'Sky Sports' when asked by Dinesh Karthik.

It will also be an important series for Virat Kohli's legacy as a captain. In the SENA countries, he has lost everywhere barring a solitary series in Australia in 2018/19. However, he feels that winning in England isn't any different to winning anywhere else.

"To answer your first question, for me personally, it means nothing more than winning a Test match or a Test series anywhere else in the world. We step on the field and we compete and we are looking to win every Test match, that is what matters more to me, because again that is a culture, these are results," said Kohli.

However, he did admit that it will a big thing for the Indian team to win in England but for him, it's the culture that matters the most.

"For Indian cricket, it will be a huge thing and we have done it before and we can do it again, but this culture is what is more dear to me and I will do everything in my ability, even if you lose a Test match.I want us to go for the win and not surrender and try to save a test match on day three or day four, that for me is just not acceptable."

He signed off by saying that milestones never matter to him or else, he wouldn't have got any by now.

"So, for me as I said, milestones don't matter at all. If I had played for milestones in my career, I probably would not have half of what I have right now. My mindset is pretty clear and for us it is just pursuit of excellence," he said.