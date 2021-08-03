ENG vs IND | Ganguly would never reverse-sweep like Pant but the IPL generation is fearless,  reckons James Anderson

James Anderson, ahead of the Test series opener against India, stated that the batters from the IPL generation are fearless and can play any shot, citing the example of Rishabh Pant. He also quipped that India can't complain about pitches on the tour after what England were served in India.

The IPL has been a game-changer for young cricketers in India. It has provided them with a platform to rub shoulders with the greats of the game at the onset of their young careers and face the pressure, criticism, and get limelight, which gives them a taste of international cricket. Someone like Rishabh Pant might not be an out and out product of the IPL, but he did hone his skills and developed more conviction in his game with the league.

When India took on England at home, earlier this year, Pant wasn't afraid to dance down the track to the English seamers or play a reverse-scoop against the world's leading pace wicket-taker, James Anderson. Talking about the evolving challenge against the Indian batters, James Anderson asserted that IPL has made them fearless and they can now execute any shot.

“I think, with the IPL generation of players, you can definitely see a difference and a more fearless approach, not scared of playing any shot in any format. Rishabh Pant, as an example, reverse-sweeping me in the last tour of India. You would never see Sourav Ganguly do that,” Anderson said, reported TOI.

The pitches in the upcoming series will be fascinating to see for two reasons. Firstly, after India used the home advantage to their benefit when last time these two teams met. And secondly, England are going through a rough patch, having lost four of their last six Tests. The veteran pacer added that home teams do use pitches to their advantage, and he expects decks with pace and carry against India.

“I don’t think India can have any complaints if we do leave a bit of grass on because of what we came up against on our tour of India last time. India used home advantage to their benefit. A lot of teams around the world do it.

“It’s hard to judge a pitch three days out. I am sure they are going to trim some grass and roll it. It was quite soft yesterday. I would be hoping for some good pitches with pace and carry. Quite often it will swing here so it needs to carry,” Anderson reckoned.

India and England will meet in the Test series opener on August 4 in Nottingham.