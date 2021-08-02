The Hundred | London Spirit head coach Shane Warne tests COVID-19 positive
Today at 11:33 AM
Shane Warne, who is currently the head coach of The Hundred franchise London Spirit, has contracted the COVID-19 virus and has isolated himself along with an unknown team member on Sunday. Meanwhile, David Ripley stood up as London Spirit's acting head coach against Southern Brave.
Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday after a lateral flow test revealed that the legendary spinner had tested positive, due to which he had to miss the London Spirit's encounter versus Southern Brave on Sunday. Warne, who is the head coach of London Spirit in the ongoing ‘The Hundred’, has isolated himself along with another unnamed member of the team management. Not a single team player is infected as of now.
Warne became the second head coach in the tournament to have caught the deadly virus after former Zimbabwe player Andy Flower, who holds the role for Trent Rockets, tested COVID-19 positive on July 26.
Warne missed London Spirit’s fixture against Southern Brave at Lord’s on Sunday, where the team lost by four runs. David Ripley, who was assistant to Warne, stood up as the acting head coach in the Australian’s absence. London Spirit are currently ranked at the bottom of the points table, with them yet to register a single win in the competition to date.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.