St Lucia Zouks to be called Saint Lucia Kings from CPL 2021

Following the Barbados-based Caribbean Premier League (CPL) being renamed from ‘Barbados Tridents’ to ‘Barbados Royals’, there has been a second CPL franchise re-branding in the span of three days. In an official release, it has been confirmed that the St Lucia-based franchise in the CPL will now be called ‘Saint Lucia Kings’ instead of St Lucia Zouks. K.P.H. Dream Cricket Private Limited owns both the Punjab-based franchise in the IPL and the St Lucia-based franchise in the CPL, therefore to ‘cement ties’ between the two brands, the organization has decided to rename St Lucia Zouks as Saint Lucia Kings.