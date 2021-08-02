St Lucia Zouks to be called Saint Lucia Kings from CPL 2021

Today at 4:01 PM
The St Lucia-based franchise in the CPL will now be called ‘Saint Lucia Kings’ instead of St Lucia Zouks, due to K.P.H. Dream Cricket Private Limited, which owns the Punjab Kings IPL franchise, wanting to ‘cement ties’ between the two brands. Three CPL teams have now been named after IPL franchises.
Following the Barbados-based Caribbean Premier League (CPL) being renamed from ‘Barbados Tridents’ to ‘Barbados Royals’, there has been a second CPL franchise re-branding in the span of three days. In an official release, it has been confirmed that the St Lucia-based franchise in the CPL will now be called ‘Saint Lucia Kings’ instead of St Lucia Zouks. K.P.H. Dream Cricket Private Limited owns both the Punjab-based franchise in the IPL and the St Lucia-based franchise in the CPL, therefore to ‘cement ties’ between the two brands, the organization has decided to rename St Lucia Zouks as Saint Lucia Kings.
“The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Saint Lucia franchise are to change their name from the Zouks to the Kings. The team is owned by K.P.H. Dream Cricket Private Limited who also run the Punjab Kings franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL),” an official release from the franchise read.
“The Saint Lucia Kings will share branding and other assets with their colleagues at the IPL as the ownership team moves to further cement ties between the two brands. This synergy will help build on the successes the team has had since the new owners arrived after they finished as runners-up at last year’s Hero CPL tournament.”
The announcement means that three CPL teams have now been named after IPL franchises. Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel was the first to be renamed (as Trinbago Knight Riders) and now two other teams (Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings) have joined TKR in being named after IPL franchises.
