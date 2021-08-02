Reports | England players set to be available for the second half of IPL

Earlier this year, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made it clear that the first priority for the English players would be to make themselves available for international commitments. With the rescheduled IPL initially scheduled to clash with England’s series against Bangladesh, there was a cloud of doubt over the availability of the players in the tournament.

However, according to reports from The Telegraph, England’s white-ball series, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, against Bangladesh is set to be postponed. The report added that the series would now be played at a later date within the next 18 months, owing to the ODI series having its effect on the qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Ultimate confirmation of the news about the tour of Bangladesh will be made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the home board responsible for overseeing the series,” The Telegraph stated in its report.

The report also added that with the rescheduled IPL set to be played in the Middle East, which is also the venue for the World T20, English players find it as a greater proposition for practice ahead of the mega event. Alongside that, playing in the IPL would allow the English players to be part of the same bio-bubble that the BCCI are set to use for the international event in October.