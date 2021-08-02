Monty Panesar withdraws from inaugural Kashmir Premier League

Overseas withdrawals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) have begun as former England skipper Monty Panesar has decided to opt-out of the tournament, citing that he does not wish to be in the middle of ‘political tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issues.’ Panesar, who recently featured in the Road Safety World Series T20 competition, was set to represent ‘Kotli Lions’ as an overseas player in the inaugural KPL T20 edition. However, following controversial developments across the past week, the former England spinner has taken to Twitter to confirm that he will not be featuring in the inaugural KPL season.