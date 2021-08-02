Matthew Wade to skipper Australia in five-T20I series against Bangladesh

Australia have confirmed that, in the absence of incumbent Aaron Finch, wicket-keeper Matthew Wade will lead the side in the five-match series against Bangladesh that will commence on August 3. Wade has, to date, led Australia once, a T20I against India which they lost by six wickets.

Following captaining the side in a T20I against India towards the fag end of 2020, Matthew Wade will be leading Australia again as the wicket-keeper batsman has been named the skipper for the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting August 3, in the absence of Aaron Finch. The incumbent skipper, Finch, injured his knee during the fifth T20I against the Windies, and the injury subsequently ruled him out of the ODI series that followed. South Australia’s Alex Carey led Australia in the 50-over games, and did so successfully, helping the Kangaroos win the series 2-1.

However, Carey not being a sure-shot starter has seen the management choose Wade as Finch’s standby, with the 33-year-old having previously had plenty of experience leading the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. Speaking ahead of the first T20I of the series, Wade insisted that, as a stand-in skipper, his duty will be to embolden the players in the squad to perform their roles to perfection.

"When you come in and take over from someone it's just about giving the ability for those guys to really take ownership of their game and at the top of the mark, they need to execute,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Wade, interestingly, in the fifth T20I against West Indies, batted at No.6, and the stand-in skipper revealed that there is a good chance that he could shift down the order against the Tigers. Wade hinted that, if he shifts down the order, it could the in-form Mitchell Marsh that could open the batting.

"Thankfully I've played for Australia in the middle order a lot, especially in one day cricket. Now it's just about getting more work in – I haven't done it (bat in the middle) for three years and it certainly has its challenges compared to opening the batting."

“But it's a good opportunity to do it now and then once the World Cup rolls around, depending on how we go, whether that means I go back up top or stay in the middle order, we're not 100 per cent sure."

"The way that Mitch has come out and played at No.3, that's another option for us at the top of the order. He could open as well if needed him to.”

Each of the five T20Is in the series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.