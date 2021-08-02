IND vs ENG | Concussed Mayank Agarwal ruled out of the first Test

Today at 6:48 PM
The BCCI, two days ahead of the first Test, have confirmed that opener Mayank Agarwal will not be taking any part in the game at Trent Bridge after taking a hit to the head during a net session on Monday. The board, however, have confirmed that Agarwal is ‘stable’ and is under medical observation.
Team India have suffered a major blow ahead of the first Test against England in Nottingham as opener Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the game due to a concussion. Agarwal, who was set to replace Shubman Gill, and scored 28 and 47 in the warm-up match against County XI, suffered a nasty hit on the helmet earlier today. The opener went down in pain and results later confirmed that he suffered a concussion. Thus, Agarwal will be taking no part in the first Test.
“Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England,” the BCCI said in a release.
“The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation.”
Agarwal’s injury means that one of KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran will partner with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, with Ajinkya Rahane confirming that Cheteshwar Pujara will continue to bat at No.3.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.