IND vs ENG | Concussed Mayank Agarwal ruled out of the first Test

Team India have suffered a major blow ahead of the first Test against England in Nottingham as opener Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the game due to a concussion. Agarwal, who was set to replace Shubman Gill, and scored 28 and 47 in the warm-up match against County XI, suffered a nasty hit on the helmet earlier today. The opener went down in pain and results later confirmed that he suffered a concussion. Thus, Agarwal will be taking no part in the first Test.