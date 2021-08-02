ENG vs IND | England will be a bit weakened due to Ben Stokes’ absence, reckons Aakash Chopra

Stokes has been invaluable for the England side both with the bat and ball. Since 2019, Stokes has accounted for 46 wickets at an average of 28.26, while he has averaged 43 with the bat. The 30-year-old has had match-winning showings with both bat and ball, and consistency across both facets of the game has seen him be ranked in the Top 2 of the all-rounder's rankings for the past two years. Chopra termed Stokes someone who is 'two players in one', and believes India will benefit the most from the all-rounder's unavailability.