WI vs PAK | The way Hafeez bowled shows his experience, states Babar Azam

Post-Pakistan's win in the second T20I against Windies, a pleased Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that the way all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez bowled in the powerplay overs showed his experience. Babar, however, rued the fact that Pakistan were 10-15 runs short of the desired target.
Mohammad Hafeez bowled one of the most economical spells of recent times in the second T20I against West Indies when he gave away merely six runs in four overs at an ER of 1.5 and took the wicket of Andre Fletcher. He was unreal in the powerplay, giving away five runs in three overs inside the field restrictions and even bowled a maiden over. With West Indies boasting two left-handers in their top three, and Pakistan having an offie in the form of Hafeez, the match-up did wonders for the Men in Green.
Eventually, Hafeez's bowling display proved to be the difference between both sides as West Indies succumbed to a seven-run defeat in a thrilling encounter. As a result of his display, he was even adjudged Man of the Match even when he failed to do well with the bat. Talking about the seasoned all-rounder, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed that he showed his class in the powerplay overs. Though, he admitted that the side was 10-15 runs short of the desired target.
"We were 10-15 runs short after the rain. But a nice victory. Bowlers bowled really very well. Credit to our bowlers, they bowled really well. We lost momentum because of back to back wickets. We were looking at 170. It's an area we will try to improve in the next few games. The way he (Hafeez) bowled in the powerplay showed his experience. I'm happy as a captain with the way he bowled, " Babar stated in the post-match presentation.
Hafeez, on his bowling, asserted that his experience of playing in the CPL helped him do well in the game. He also admitted to being more comfortable bowling to the left-handers.
"I would love it, we had a score on the board, we knew it would be tough to score against spinners. We bowled well, myself and Shadab and then the pacers executed the yorkers well. Being here many times (having played CPL), I knew if I do the basics well, hit the right lines, executed the skills and that worked for me. A little more comfortable when I bowl to the left-handers, but it's still important to hit the right areas, " Hafeez stated.
Pakistan have taken a lead of 1-0 in the four-match T20I series. The third T20I between both sides will take place on August 1 in Guyana. Notably, the first game was abandoned due to rain.
