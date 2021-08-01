WI vs PAK | The way Hafeez bowled shows his experience, states Babar Azam

Mohammad Hafeez bowled one of the most economical spells of recent times in the second T20I against West Indies when he gave away merely six runs in four overs at an ER of 1.5 and took the wicket of Andre Fletcher. He was unreal in the powerplay, giving away five runs in three overs inside the field restrictions and even bowled a maiden over. With West Indies boasting two left-handers in their top three, and Pakistan having an offie in the form of Hafeez, the match-up did wonders for the Men in Green.