Talk a lot with Rohit Sharma about the game and discuss technical aspects with Virat Kohli, reveals Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has revealed that he loves learning things from everyone and pointed out that he talks a lot about the game with Rohit while he discusses technical stuff with Virat. He also added that Ravi Shastri and Ravichandran Ashwin also help him out a lot.

One of the most beautiful aspects of the senior-junior relationship is the exchange of ideas and experience. Rishabh Pant, one of the junior-most members of the side, has been making giant strides for the country, especially in 2021, where he has taken the Test arena by storm. He's the leading run-getter for India in the whites so far in 2021 and will again be key to India's chances in the five-match Test series against England, starting from July 4 onwards in Nottingham.

Talking about his learnings in the Indian team, he revealed that he talks a lot to India's senior player Rohit Sharma, and they discuss different situations. He added that when it comes to Virat Kohli, he helps him with the technical aspects of the game.

"All the seniors and coaching staff, like, I talk to Rohit bhai a lot. Talking about the game, previous matches, what we could have done, what we could not have done. In the future, if a similar situation happens, what are the possible outcomes, what more can we add). Virat bhaiya is there to help me out with the technical stuff, especially about playing in England, standing a bit forward or back," Pant told BCCI.tv, reported HT.

Apart from Rohit and Virat, Ravi Shastri and Ravichandran Ashwin also help the dashing gloveman a lot, quipped Pant. He stated that Shastri has got a good idea about the game, given his vast experience, while Ashwin helps him to understand a spinner's perspective.

"Ravi bhai (head coach Ravi Shastri) is also there, I speak to him a lot because he has played enough cricket all over the world, he has the idea," Pant added.

"Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin), he always has an idea about what the batsman could do. So, when he bowls, as a batsman I can ask him what he's thinking. So, as a player, I just want to learn from each and every person."

Fortunately for India, Rishabh Pant has fully recovered from COVID-19 and is all set to feature for the Virat Kohli-led side in the marquee Test series against the Three Lions.