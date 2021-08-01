Reports | BCCI working to ensure full participation of foreign players in the IPL

Today at 10:53 AM
Amidst the doubt of the availability of foreign players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are working closely with international boards to ensure full participation of the players in the IPL. Alongside that, the reports also suggested that Oman could host upto 6 T20 World Cup games.
Post the sudden halt and postponement of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, several cricketing boards had cited that it would be tough for their players to be available for the second leg of the unfinished IPL season. One of the biggest names to state their unavailability was the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who stated that international tours would be their first priority over the IPL.
However, with England’s six-match limited-overs series against Bangladesh seemingly in doubt, Cricbuzz reported that the BCCI are in close contact with the English board to ensure full participation of the foreign stars in the tournament. Earlier, BCCI also came to an agreement with Cricket West Indies (CWI) to ensure the availability of the Windies stars for the second part of the tournament.
At the same time, the reports suggested that there was a cloud of doubt over the immediate availability of the Proteas stars, who are set to visit Sri Lanka just before the start of the tournament. The BCCI also had to make a decision regarding the venues for the World T20 and the scheduling of the games.
In regards to that, Cricbuzz reported that BCCI are planning to host six World T20 games in Oman, which would most likely consist of the first-round games, which are the qualifiers. The report also added that Group B’s six rounds, which also includes the host Oman, would be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, with the other group being hosted in Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
