George Bailey replaces Trevor Hohns as Australia’s new chairman of selectors for men’s cricket

Following the retirement of Trever Hohns, who has served in the selection panel for the men’s team over the span of the last 21 years, CA named former Australian captain George Bailey as the new chairman of selectors for the men’s team. Hohns served the national team over the span of two periods - 1991 to 2005 and 2016 to 2021 - before calling it a day from the selection committee.

Meanwhile, Bailey, who joined the setup in 2019 would now be presented the job of selecting Australia’s lucrative squad for the World T20 in October before picking the Ashes squad later in December.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Trevor for his incredible work which has helped shape the success of Australian cricket over a long period, including during my days as a player and captain," Bailey said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"In what can be a challenging job Trevor has always been calm, consistent and approachable. Similarly to his journey, he has made my transition from player to selector as smooth as possible. There is a lot I will take from Trevor's style and very much look forward to the journey ahead."

Hohns also insisted that cricket has been great to him and he loved every minute of his tenure with the national team.

"The game has been great to me and I have loved every minute of it, from the good times to the bad. I have been extremely fortunate to be involved with some of the greatest Australian teams of all time and many of the best players to have played the game,” Hohns said.

Cricket Australia’s Head of national teams Ben Oliver stated that the board would be soon finalising on the third member of the selection committee. At the same time, Oliver credited Hohns’ for his meticulous work during the tenure and stated that the job is in safe hands, with Bailey.

"The role of national selector is one of the most scrutinised in Australian sport and Trevor has performed it with great strength, judgement and humility. We will miss his experience but respect his decision to take a step back from the game and are grateful for his stewardship,” Oliver said.

"George is a highly respected leader who is now well established on the NSP alongside Justin as the head coach. He has brought recent playing experience with a deep understanding of the game, an open and collaborative style and a desire to keep improving the selection function," he added.