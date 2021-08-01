ENG vs IND | Pujara must be mindful of his lean patch, No.3 slot crucial for the team, states VVS Laxman

Cheteshwar Pujara has been going through an extended lean spell and was one of India's major disappointments in the inaugural World Test Championship cycle. Even in the WTC final, he came up with disappointing scores and continued with his poor run in the warm-up fixture against County XI. His conservative approach isn't considered the best, especially in swinging conditions of England where the Dukes keep the pacers in play for long hours, and there's not much value for facing many deliveries sans runs.