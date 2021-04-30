Twitter reacts to PBKS' owner stand bringing out 'shut the noise' celebration in unison after Rahul reaches fifty

Today at 9:35 PM
Celebrations are unique part of our achievements as they leave ever lasting memories. And it becomes even more special when others start copying your celebratory thing, which KL Rahul experienced today after the whole of PBKS' owner stand brought out 'shut the noise' move when he reached his fifty
WHAT A KNOCK!!
April 30, 2021
WELL PLAYED RAHUL!!
#KLRahul was 50 off 35!— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) April 30, 2021
Finished 91 off 57 balls!
7X4️⃣
5X6️⃣
Scintillating inning 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Come on #PBKS now defend the total!#RCBvsPBKS #RCBvPBKS #PBKSvRCB #PBKSvsRCB #IPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/qF7PSY9Xpq
KLASSIC!
KL Rahul - 50(35)— Harsh (@Harsh_k_27) April 30, 2021
Captains Knock 🔥🥳#IPL2021 #RCBvsPBKS #klrahul@PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/2IVKQb0X3a
JINX SUPRASSED!
@klrahul11 has surpassed the jinx that just because his name is Rahul, he cannot play well in Narendra Modi Stadium.— Joanny Bert Gomez (Jo) (@joannybert) April 30, 2021
Today it’s a different story. Tables have turned.
That’s a amazing 50 #KL.
Keep going. #KL_Class #KLRahul #Warrior #PBKSvRCB #PBKS #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/upHi37p1HB
KNOCK!
50 for KL Rahul. "Form is temporary but class is permanent" - and KL defines this line.— League11 - Home of All Fantasy Sports (@league11_in) April 30, 2021
.
.
.#RCB#PBKS#PBKSvRCB#IPL2021#ViratKohli #klrahul #viratkohlivsklrahul pic.twitter.com/gBnayzlg7g
25TH!!
5⃣0⃣for #KLRahul— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) April 30, 2021
His 25th half-century in #IPL
50 off 35
3⃣FOURS 4⃣SIXES 😎🔥🏏#IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB #PBKSvsRCB #RCB #PBKS #ViratKohli #KLRahul #SaddaPunjab #WeAreChallengers #PlayBold
KLASSY!
Fifty For Klassy #KLRahul 50 (35)😍🔥💥@klrahul11 #PBKSvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/9O0HENi2PJ— DILIPKUMAR (@TheStrangerRock) April 30, 2021
