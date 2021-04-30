 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to PBKS owner stand bringing out 'shut the noise' celebration in unison after Rahul reaches fifty

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:35 PM

    Celebrations are unique part of our achievements as they leave ever lasting memories. And it becomes even more special when others start copying your celebratory thing, which KL Rahul experienced today after the whole of PBKS' owner stand brought out 'shut the noise' move when he reached his fifty

