    Maxwell does a Kohli

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Glenn 'Kohli' Maxwell refusing to to walk after Harpreet Brar bowls a snorter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:56 PM

    Looks like we just got a new admission to Virat Kohli's School of Theater and Drama in the form of Glenn Maxwell. Today, he didn't just do a Virat Kohli but even left him behind in showing disbelief to dismissal as he refused to walk, that too, after getting bowled on the bowing of Harpreet Brar.

    Harpreet Brar. Not many even knew his name before the encounter between Punjab and Bangalore commenced today. But, after ending with figures of 3/19 and getting rid of the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers, don't be surprised if you find a few hundreds of people googling him. Power of IPL, you see. 

    After taking a slow start in the chase of 180, the pressure was piling up on the Royal Challengers. Virat Kohli had a clear-cut plan of attacking the young left-arm spinner, Harpreet Brar. In his first two overs, Kohli didn't even have any difficulty in collecting boundaries of his bowling, and soon, the youngster had given away 17 in the first two overs even before he could realize. But then in his third over, he first sent back Virat Kohli and then took the massive scalp of Glenn Maxwell. And it wasn't an ordinary wicket, don't believe me? Ask Maxwell. Not only did the spinner square him up for all money, but the ball turned away sharply to kiss the top of the off-stump. It left Glenn Maxwell shell-shocked as he refused to believe that the ball turned this much to not only beat him but bamboozle his stumps. Even the umpires weren’t sure about it and only a few replays later did the RCB batsman walk back to the pavilion as it was a clear-cut dismissal. A dream delivery and a wicket for Harpreet indeed.



