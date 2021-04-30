Three ‘El-Clasico’ bets that would fetch you a lifetime wealth in Mumbai’s clash against Chennai

Today at 7:36 PM
It is that time of the year - the El Clasico of the IPL - the day when the IPL fans are divided into two halves - Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. While this encounter has lost its charm in the past season, in Delhi, there are chances of reigniting a new page in the rivalry.
Chennai Super Kings to score above 166.5 runs @1.86
Except for one encounter this season, against Punjab Kings, the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have always crossed the 160-run mark in this season’s competition. This season, CSK have scores of - 188, 107, 188, 220, 191 and 173 - across two venues in Delhi and Mumbai. With two encounters being played thus far at the venue, Chennai have found the right blueprint, chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 171, in just 18.3 overs. On average, Chennai have scored 177.83 runs on the board, which shows that they are well above the market requirements, which is 166.5 runs. Now let’s talk about Mumbai’s last encounter at the venue, against Rajasthan Royals. On Thursday, at the venue, Mumbai conceded 171 runs against Rajasthan Royals, one of the few franchises who have struggled with their batting this season. However, on the other hand, they will have Chennai on Saturday, with the three-time champions on steady form this season, with the average score being 171.75 runs at this venue. Head on to IndiBet, place your trust in this market for a 1.86X return.
Chennai Super Kings to have highest opening partnership @1.96
After three failures at the top of the order, Chennai Super Kings showed their faith in their young star, Ruturaj Gaikwad, a move that paid them well in the next three games. 7, 24, 25, 115, 74, 129. Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan - in that order have identified the weakness in Chennai’s opening pair. However, since that weakness has been identified, the pair - Ruturaj and Faf du Plessis - have adapted themselves to the conditions rather nicely. In the next three games, they put on a show, on par with the league’s best opening pair - Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw - with their powerful batting. Against KKR, in Mumbai, the pair scored a scintillating 115-run stand before adding 74 in the next game against RCB. In the franchise’s last game against SRH, they put on a 129-run display, where not once did the SRH have an opportunity to send them back. In contrast, Mumbai have been shaky at best, at the top of the order. 24, 10, 55, 9, 7, 49 - has been MI’s scores for the opening wicket. Let’s put things in perspective, Mumbai have just crossed the 50-run barrier once while the Super Kings have eased past it thrice. MI have suffered at the hands of terrible form in the powerplay, which has indeed hurt their chances this season. So going by the trend, it is safe to say that CSK will have the highest opening partnership on Saturday. IndiBet is the place, 1.96X is the return and CSK to have the highest opening partnership is the market.
Mumbai Indians to score under 47.5 runs in powerplay @1.86
MI scores in the powerplay - 41, 42, 53, 55, 21, 49
CSK bowlers in the powerplay - 65, 26, 45, 45, 65, 39
Yes, Mumbai have crossed the 47.5 run mark in the powerplay thrice this season but all of it has just come barely. Never has Mumbai had a terrific start in the first six overs, which tilts the market against their favour. With toss going to play an important role, it would be crucial for Mumbai to get a good start. In fact, in their last three clashes, Mumbai have crossed the 47.5 runs mark twice. But that’s just one side of things, the other side being Chennai Super Kings’ bowling unit. With Deepak Chahar finding his groove, with able support from Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi in the powerplay, Chennai have found their feet in the first six overs. Thus far this season, the franchise has just conceded two totals of more than 47.5 runs in the competition. Both of them came at a batting-friendly wicket at the Wankhede - one against Delhi and the other against Bangalore. Barring that, on this surface, in their last encounter against Sunrisers, one of the better teams in the powerplay, the franchise just conceded 39 runs, which shows that they are well up there in terms of bowling. At the venue, only two teams have breached the 47.5 run mark - MI and CSK - in their respective clashes against RR and SRH. On Saturday, going by the form, Mumbai should not score more than 47.5 runs in the powerplay, which at 1.86X return, is a great deal. So you know the drill, IndiBet is the place.
