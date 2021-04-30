Three ‘El-Clasico’ bets that would fetch you a lifetime wealth in Mumbai’s clash against Chennai

Yes, Mumbai have crossed the 47.5 run mark in the powerplay thrice this season but all of it has just come barely. Never has Mumbai had a terrific start in the first six overs, which tilts the market against their favour. With toss going to play an important role, it would be crucial for Mumbai to get a good start. In fact, in their last three clashes, Mumbai have crossed the 47.5 runs mark twice. But that’s just one side of things, the other side being Chennai Super Kings’ bowling unit. With Deepak Chahar finding his groove, with able support from Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi in the powerplay, Chennai have found their feet in the first six overs. Thus far this season, the franchise has just conceded two totals of more than 47.5 runs in the competition. Both of them came at a batting-friendly wicket at the Wankhede - one against Delhi and the other against Bangalore. Barring that, on this surface, in their last encounter against Sunrisers, one of the better teams in the powerplay, the franchise just conceded 39 runs, which shows that they are well up there in terms of bowling. At the venue, only two teams have breached the 47.5 run mark - MI and CSK - in their respective clashes against RR and SRH. On Saturday, going by the form, Mumbai should not score more than 47.5 runs in the powerplay, which at 1.86X return, is a great deal. So you know the drill, IndiBet is the place.