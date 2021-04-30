IPL 2021 | Didn’t think too much about myself and just wanted the team to win, admits Prithvi Shaw

After scoring a match-winning 82 off 41 deliveries, Prithvi Shaw has admitted that he didn’t think too much about his personal score but just wanted to take Delhi over the line. He also revealed that his aim was just to punish the bad balls, outside the off-stump where he can free his hands.

Since the Australia tour, Prithvi Shaw has really ‘reinvented’ himself into a different cricketer altogether, with plenty of runs over the last two months. The golden run, which began in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 827 runs, at an average of 165.40 and a strike rate of 138.29, has culminated into an IPL success.

Thus far, in the IPL, Shaw is only behind Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis, on the list of top-run scorers, with 269 runs in seven games, at an average of 38.42. Post yet another match-winning knock, scoring 82 off 41 deliveries, Shaw has admitted that he didn’t think too much about himself during the innings. Shaw maintained the fact that the team’s victory is well over his personal accolades.

“On this wicket especially when the spinner is bowling it wasn't coming very nicely onto the bat. Was stopping a little. Was waiting for them to bowl at me on the off stump or outside so I can free my hands. When I'm in there, I keep playing and don't think about the score. Don't think about myself, just want the team to win,” admitted Shaw in the post-match presentation.

Shaw’s first over set the momentum for the Capitals, with six boundaries off Shivam Mavi’s over. The Mumbaikar also revealed that he was waiting for Mavi to deliver bouncers to him which, unfortunately, never came his way. What instead came his way, were half-volleys, which he smacked to all parts of the ground.

“Wasn't thinking anything, to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls. We've played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared (for the short ball). The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately, he didn't bowl.

While talking about his struggle, Shaw pointed out the support of his father, who wanted him to live by his ‘natural’ game. However, the DC opener remained unfazed about the appreciation, adding that a lot of failures is going to come his way, with his style of batting.

“No, we haven't spoken yet (with Sehwag) but if I get a chance I'd like to because he's the one who likes to score off the first ball. My dad has supported me very well. After getting back from Australia, I wasn't happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way.”