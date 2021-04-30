IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Mumbai's clash against Chennai 

One of the greatest rivalries in the IPL, the battle between Chennai and Mumbai is again set to ignite fire on the 22 yards, albeit for the first time this season. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's men will lock horns on May 1 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground as they look to go one up on each other.

Mumbai and Chennai, two of the most successful franchises in the IPL, have had contrasting fortunes, this season. Not that Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai have done that bad, but after the last season hardly anyone could foresee CSK topping the charts at the halfway stage of the 2021 IPL with Mumbai taking the fourth slot in the points table, especially after how dominant a season they had previously. After last year's debacle of the Super Kings, the classic rivalry between both sides was under threat but MS Dhoni's men have made a strong enough comeback to make sure that the enchanting rivalry is alive and kicking.

Chennai Super Kings- W W W W W

Coming on back of five straight wins, the Super Kings are roaring in fine style this season. The likes of Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran had started well for the team and now even the top-order has come to the party as Ruturaj Gaikwad is again back to his best while Faf du Plessis has also hit red-hot form. While their bowling has also complimented well with Deepak Chahar and spinners doing a stellar job on some flat wickets. All in all, Chennai have a very balanced side and they are hard to beat with momentum on their side.

Mumbai Indians- W L L W W

Though Mumbai Indians with a win against the Royals avoided a hat-trick of losses, barring it, there hasn't even been one clinical performance from the defending champions in the first six games. Their wins against Hyderabad and Kolkata were more of bottle-ups from the opposition than them doing remarkably well, with their batting getting exposed on the slower Chepauk surfaces. Though the bowling has been clinical, which has been the biggest positive. However, with them playing on the seemingly flat wicket of Kotla, things might well improve as the last game suggested.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Head to Head

Total - 30

Chennai - 12

Mumbai - 18

No Result - 0

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Last Meeting

Their last H2H game was one of the most classic one-sided games that you would ever see. Taking full advantage of a down and out Chennai, Trent Boult had wreaked havoc alongside Jasprit Bumrah as they had reduced the Super Kings to 7/43 at one stage and it took a Sam Curran special for Chennai to even reach 114. And then the Mumbai openers further added insult to injury as they smashed the target in merely 12.2 overs to win the game. No repeat of that is what we hope this time.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Probable Playing XI

Chennai - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 27, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keeper - Quinton de Kock

Batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders - Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers - Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Captain - Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain - Rohit Sharma

Match Info

Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 27

Date - Saturday, May 1, 2021

Time - 7.30 PM IST

Venue - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi