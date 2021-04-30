BCCI confirm that World T20 would be hosted in UAE if the situation in India doesn’t get improve

Not just that, India are also crucially the host country for the 2021 edition of the World T20, scheduled to take place in the country from October. But, given the situation, especially with several travel restrictions and bans in place, it has started looking unlikely that BCCI may host the event in India. The rapid growth of the virus in the country has forced the citizens into a prolonged lockdown, with several thousand losses of life every day, to the global pandemic.