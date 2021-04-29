Twitter reacts to Ricky ‘stunned’ Ponting’s reaction after Lalit Yadav removes DC’s tormentor Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders might have got themselves to 73 runs after the first ten overs but they were far away, as far as the heights of Mount Everest, on the night from dominating the encounter. In fact, Shubman Gill’s slow innings took away the quick efforts of Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana. However, when skipper Eoin Morgan walked out at No.4, in the tenth over, there was expectation once again from the English skipper to come up with the goods.