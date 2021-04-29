 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Ricky 'stunned' Ponting's reaction after Lalit Yadav removes DC's tormentor Sunil Narine

    Ricky Ponting's reaction was pure gold

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Ricky 'stunned' Ponting's reaction after Lalit Yadav removes DC's tormentor Sunil Narine

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:38 PM

    Last year, it was Sunil Narine, who absolutely smashed the leather to all parts of the ground against Delhi Capitals, with a 32-ball 64. However, today, there was no repeat of that, with all-rounder Lalit Yadav accounting for the left-hander with ease, with his first delivery against Narine.

    Kolkata Knight Riders might have got themselves to 73 runs after the first ten overs but they were far away, as far as the heights of Mount Everest, on the night from dominating the encounter. In fact, Shubman Gill’s slow innings took away the quick efforts of Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana. However, when skipper Eoin Morgan walked out at No.4, in the tenth over, there was expectation once again from the English skipper to come up with the goods.

    That’s where everything went against the plans for the Knight Riders, who lost their skipper to Delhi’s Lalit Yadav. Not only did Yadav account for Morgan but also looked to get away conceding under 4.5 runs an over. That’s when Kolkata, taking a leaf out of their playbook from last year, sent in Sunil Narine, at No.5, ahead of both Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

    Ricky Ponting rather looked tensed and focused as the left-hander walked out to bat, the sight from last year was still fresh. However, Lalit Yadav did the unthinkable, channeled his ‘inner-Ashwin’ to turn the ball sharply away from the left-handed Narine to disturb the timber. While the all-rounder was gleaming, there was Ponting, who won the best expression of the day, in the dugout.

    The Australian coach was in his expressive best, sort of showing his happiness over his worked plans against the West Indian batsmen, who doomed their plans last year. Revenge took or not, Ponting surely looked very happy and abnormally, very expressive. What’s up Punter?



