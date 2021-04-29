Twitter reacts to Mavi’s shoulder-barge triggering Shaw to score six boundaries in the over

Today at 10:07 PM
It all started with a big bang and in Ahmedabad, it all started with a shoulder-barge. After Shivam Mavi’s shoulder-barge, Prithvi Shaw got triggered, which instantly turned into an eventful over, with the Delhi opener scoring six boundaries off six deliveries to leave Mavi shell-shocked.
When Kolkata Knight Riders walked back to a total of 154, it looked like perhaps, Kolkata might have just put up an on-par total. Walking into the ground, KKR fielders really looked charged and excited, as Delhi openers - Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan - walked out to open the innings. It was a battle of the former U-19 stars - Shaw and Shivam Mavi - who faced each other on the night.
While Mavi delivered a nimble delivery that went down the leg-side, it looked like there was some purchase for the Uttar Pradesh seamer. However, all hopes crashed down, when the right-hander knocked the ball straight down the ground to kick off the proceedings with the bat. What followed is integral to the story, Mavi shoulder-barged his U-19 skipper, which really triggered an eventful set of things in Ahmedabad.
Taking offense, the right-handed batsman immediately responded with another boundary, drilled towards the cover boundary. And it never stopped from thereon, with the Mumbaikar scoring four more boundaries, to top the over off with six consecutive boundaries, getting 24 runs from the over after Dinesh Karthik seemingly saved four runs off the first delivery of the over, which went way down the leg-side. Shaw triggered, six boundaries followed and that was the end of Mavi!
Watch the video here:
WOW!!
April 29, 2021
WHAT S START!!
Last game #Mavi went for 13 off 4 overs. Today nearly double that off one!#PrithviShaw— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) April 29, 2021
Come on #Delhi we need more!
👏👏👏👏👏👏#DCvKKR #DCvsKKR #KKRvDC #KKRvsDC #IPL #IPL2021
SHAW!
#DCvsKKR #PrithviShaw— Myra (@the_indianstuff) April 29, 2021
4,4,4,4,4,4 by Prithvi Shaw in the first over of the innings against Mavi.
Mavi and KKR: pic.twitter.com/LxSTwSd2z4
ELEGANT!
* #PrithviShaw hits 6 fours against KKR bowler Shivam mavi*— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) April 29, 2021
Shikhar Dhawan to Prithvi on field: #DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/CvQJzrrQvm
MASTERCLASS!!
🏏💥 BEGINS THE CHASE WITH A BANG! @PrithviShaw dispatched all 6 deliveries for boundaries in the opening over against Shivam Mavi 🤩— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 29, 2021
📷 IPL • #DCvKKR #prithvishaw #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/ruFCMZ87VB
FRIENDS BUT ENEMIES HERE!
"Hope you remember that I was your Captain in the U-19 Team"— Yojak Vyas (@yojak_4_vyas) April 29, 2021
- Prithvi Shaw to Shivam Mavi (After hitting 6 fours in an over)
What a SHAW to watch. Outstanding Prithvi🔥#IPL #cricket #DCvKKR#DCvsKKR #KKRvsDC #KKRvDC #DC #PrithviShaw #Shaw #AskStar @StarSportsIndia
6 FOURS!
4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 29, 2021
SIX fours in a row for Prithvi Shaw off Shivam Mavi! 😱
What a start to the #DelhiCapitals run chase! 🤯
📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No
📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/d4eETwde8F
#️⃣ #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/XXoNYL86fV
