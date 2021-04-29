Twitter reacts to Mavi’s shoulder-barge triggering Shaw to score six boundaries in the over

Taking offense, the right-handed batsman immediately responded with another boundary, drilled towards the cover boundary. And it never stopped from thereon, with the Mumbaikar scoring four more boundaries, to top the over off with six consecutive boundaries, getting 24 runs from the over after Dinesh Karthik seemingly saved four runs off the first delivery of the over, which went way down the leg-side. Shaw triggered, six boundaries followed and that was the end of Mavi!