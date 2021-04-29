Twitter reacts to enraged Rahul Chahar giving Jaiswal ‘unnecessary’ send-off after dismissing the youngster

Today at 4:40 PM
Q: What’s the easiest way to become unpopular amongst fans? A: By behaving rudely to a youngster who did no absolutely no wrong. Rahul Chahar, today in Delhi, became an instant villain as the leg-spinner gave Yashasvi Jaiswal an angry, unwarranted send-off after dismissing the youngster.
Rahul Chahar OP
April 29, 2021
#mi team players are the most arrogant ones , Pandya brothers, chahar #IPL2021 #MIvsRR— SHARINGAN (@movieslover20) April 29, 2021
Fans are clearly not happy with Chahar's unnecessary aggression
Want to hit Rahul chahar badly— Shrenik (@tiredddshre) April 29, 2021
Did R Chahar abuse Jaiswal after taking his wicket?— Manish Anna Kutha Rampu (@BiryaniCricket) April 29, 2021
Lol mahn, calm down. The kid smoked you for a six earlier in the over.
😂😂😂#MIvRR #RRvMI
The Krunal Pandya effect
Ye Rahul Chahar Wicket Lena Ka Baad itna attitude bor galiya kyu de raha he. 🤒— ѕнιναм | Rumi Stan (@xshivam1) April 29, 2021
Kunal Pandya ki sangat na bigad diya 😂#MIvsRR
Such a bad gesture by Rahul chahar to a young batsman yashshvi jaiswal after getting him out 😤— Het Raval (@HetRava36053570) April 29, 2021
Unpleasant gesture by Chahar
Rahul chahar showing unnecessary attitude 😤— Indian Cricket Team 🇮🇳 (@bleedblue_ict) April 29, 2021
Rahul chahar is abusing too much after getting a wicket he should behave wisely.#MIvsRR— Gareeb Aadmi (@Gareeb_areeb) April 29, 2021
Every time Rahul Chahar gets hit for a six, he gets a wicket immediately 🔥— crickeTeja🏏 (@imsmartST) April 29, 2021
