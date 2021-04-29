 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to enraged Rahul Chahar giving Jaiswal ‘unnecessary’ send-off after dismissing the youngster

    Rahul Chahar during IPL 2021

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:40 PM

    Q: What’s the easiest way to become unpopular amongst fans? A: By behaving rudely to a youngster who did no absolutely no wrong. Rahul Chahar, today in Delhi, became an instant villain as the leg-spinner gave Yashasvi Jaiswal an angry, unwarranted send-off after dismissing the youngster.

    Rahul Chahar OP

    Fans are clearly not happy with Chahar's unnecessary aggression

    The Krunal Pandya effect

    Unpleasant gesture by Chahar

