Twitter reacts to desperate Pollard cheering ball to go to boundary after being hit on the head by Morris

We know that with Pollard, we’re bound to get entertainment - sixes, fours, wickets and unwanted antics. But today, however, the West Indian pulled off a contender for the ‘funniest moment in IPL history'. After being hit by a bouncer, Pollard physically cheered the ball to cross the boundary line.
Wow! Even his helmet is scoring runs
April 29, 2021
Pollard hitting a 4 with helmet, God Level batting from Lord Pollard 😂👏#MIvsRR #IPL2021— Madhav (@madhaavv) April 29, 2021
Meanwhile Polly to Samson😂- pic.twitter.com/nPLESEVegO
Never short of entertainment with Pollard at the crease
Jaa jaa jaa kabutar jaa jaa jaa— JuiceSprite Boobrah (@Yorker_Gawd) April 29, 2021
What a entertainer 😂😂#MIvsRR #RRvsMI #Pollard pic.twitter.com/pSkvgLVbNa
#MIvsRR #IPL— Mr Mayank Mishra(The Unique Memer) (@MrMayankMishraa) April 29, 2021
Pollard be like -
Ak sacche Khiladi ka Helmet Bhi Chauka maar deta hai ।
Quite literally
Pollard helmet too can score boundaries@KieronPollard55 @mipaltan #MIvRR— Aditya vardhan (@aditya_dasari10) April 29, 2021
Kieron Pollard signaled that ball to the boundary and it listened 😭😭😭— Sabeeha Majid 🏏 (@SabeehaMajid) April 29, 2021
True
Kieron Pollard reaction is every fan when our team batting tries to hit a 4....."JA NA JA NA JAAA"#RRvMI— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) April 29, 2021
Pollard is one of the Most entertaining guys in the IPL.— bhandariprakash_official (@bhandar01454520) April 29, 2021
His Reactions are just Hilarious Face with tears of joy#Pollard #MIvsRR #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/UFuCiPxwYQ
Absolutely
Pollard willing the ball to reach the boundary is the cutest thing I’ve seen all week— Devika Sawant (@devikaaa_s) April 29, 2021
