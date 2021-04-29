 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to desperate Pollard cheering ball to go to boundary after being hit on the head by Morris

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock during IPL 2021

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to desperate Pollard cheering ball to go to boundary after being hit on the head by Morris

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:24 PM

    We know that with Pollard, we’re bound to get entertainment - sixes, fours, wickets and unwanted antics. But today, however, the West Indian pulled off a contender for the ‘funniest moment in IPL history'. After being hit by a bouncer, Pollard physically cheered the ball to cross the boundary line.

    Wow! Even his helmet is scoring runs

    Never short of entertainment with Pollard at the crease 

    Quite literally

    True

    Absolutely

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down