Reports | Umpire Nitin Menon pulls out of IPL 2021

ICC Elite Panel Umpire Nitin Menon has reportedly pulled out of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is expected to take no further part in the T20 extravaganza. The news comes on the back of a host of players leaving the competition mid-way owing to personal reasons.

Following Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone, there is one more individual that won’t be taking any further part in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League as reports have emerged that umpire Nitin Menon has pulled out of the T20 extravaganza owing to personal reasons. Menon officiated in the initial stages of the tournament but it is believed that the Elite Panel umpire has decided to leave the competition mid-way.

A PTI report has revealed that umpire Menon chose to withdraw from IPL 2021 after two members of his family tested positive for Covid-19.

"Yes, Nitin has left as his immediate family members have COVID-19 and he is currently not in a mental state to conduct games," a BCCI official told PTI.

Meanwhile, another official, Paul Reiffel, came agonizingly close to exiting India - and the IPL bio-bubble - but had to cancel his plans owing to Australia imposing a travel ban. Reiffel is now expected to officiate in the rest of the competition, but the 55-year-old Australian told smh.com.au that he was essentially 10 minutes away from exiting IPL's bio-bubble, which would have left him in an extremely precarious position.

“I tried to, but the flight through Doha, I wasn’t able to go through as an Australian,” Reiffel told smh.com.au.

“I was 10 minutes away from leaving the bubble, so I’m very lucky,” Reiffel said.

On Wednesday, India recorded a worrying 3.79 lakh Covid cases. But despite the continued surge of Covid-19 cases, the BCCI have confirmed that the IPL will remain unaffected and will go on as scheduled.