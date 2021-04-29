IPL 2021 | We weren’t good enough in all the three departments, expresses Eoin Morgan

“He (Cummins) is part of our new ball plans. Mavi bowled four on the trot last game and bowled well. Just didn’t go to plan today. You need to be honest and realistic with everyone in the dressing room. We have to be as honest as we can with each other. Hopefully we can turn things around. There is a huge amount of talent in our squad but talent alone doesn’t get you far. It’s about execution," he concluded.