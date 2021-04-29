IPL 2021 | We weren’t good enough in all the three departments, expresses Eoin Morgan

Today at 11:09 PM
After ending up on the losing side again, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has expressed that his side wasn’t good enough across the board and added that he hopes they can turn things around. Morgan also added that having the best of talents won’t guarantee victories and pointed out the lack of execution.
Kolkata Knight Riders lost the toss, lost the proceedings in the powerplay with their terrible piece of batting display. In the powerplay phase, the Knight Riders could only put on 45 runs on the board, which eventually culminated in them finishing with a below-par total of 154 runs on a good batting surface, after a 27-ball 45 from Andre Russell.
In the second innings, Delhi Capitals made light work of the run chase, cracking the nutshell open, with a 132-run partnership for the opening wicket, in just the 14th over. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, in the post-match presentation, expressed that his side were not good enough with all departments. The English skipper also added that he is hopeful that the side could turn things around in the coming games.
“Very disappointed. We were slow off the blocks with the bat, lost wickets in the middle period and Russell got us to 150-plus. Then got slow off the blocks with the ball. Shaw played brilliantly, nothing much we could do. Also shows how good the surface was. We weren’t good enough with all departments,” a disappointed Eoin Morgan admitted in the post-match presentation.
With Shivam Mavi’s failure in the powerplay, conceding 25 runs in the first over, Morgan had to put all shoulders of responsibility on Pat Cummins. Morgan admitted that Cummins is part of their new ball plans and added that they have to be honest and realistic with everyone in the dressing room. While talking about talent, Morgan minced no words, stating that talent alone doesn’t take sides far, it boils down to execution, which they lacked on the night.
“He (Cummins) is part of our new ball plans. Mavi bowled four on the trot last game and bowled well. Just didn’t go to plan today. You need to be honest and realistic with everyone in the dressing room. We have to be as honest as we can with each other. Hopefully we can turn things around. There is a huge amount of talent in our squad but talent alone doesn’t get you far. It’s about execution," he concluded.
