IPL 2021 | RCB rope in New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Kane Richardson

After Kane Richardson left the bio-bubble and the country, his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement. Earlier, the fast bowler was a part of CSK’s outfit in 2019 before being a net bowler for Mumbai Indians this season.
Earlier this week, the Australian duo of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson left the bio-bubble in the country to head back home before the border closure in Australia. Post the departure of Richardson, the franchise have announced that they have signed New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for the Australian this season.
The Kiwi pacer was part of the Mumbai Indians setup, after being brought in as a net bowler. Earlier in 2019, the pacer was part of the Chennai Super Kings team, where he picked up two wickets for the Men in Yellow.
“Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand’s Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for the Australian Kane Richardson for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021,” IPL stated on its press release.
“Kuggeleijn was a part of the Mumbai Indians contingent as a net bowler and has now joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is his second IPL team, having represented the Chennai Super Kings during the 2019 edition,” it added.
The Men in Red and Gold are set to face Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 30, in what would be a crucial encounter for both sides.
